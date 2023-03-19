(KTXL) — Northern California is bracing for a winter storm which is expected to bring rain to the valley and heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

The storm is expected to begin on Sunday and last through Wednesday, bringing several feet of snow to the mountains.

During the storm, the NWS is cautioning people to prepare for significant reductions in visibilities, major travel delays, chain controls, and possible road closures. They also said that travel is “highly discouraged” during this time.

This storm comes as the state attempts to recover from flooding and downed trees from previous atmospheric rivers and winter storms that have hit the state.

California has been dealing with a wetter-than-normal winter, with large storms occurring regularly since the last days of December.

Due to these storms, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the majority of the state’s counties.

Live Updates

Sunday

7:30 a.m. — Chain controls are now required in both directions from Truckee to Rainbow on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans.