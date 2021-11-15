Valley, Delta under Dense Fog Advisory Monday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento and North San Joaquin valleys and the Delta region.

National Weather Service Sacramento says the advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Reduced visibilities will result in hazardous driving conditions, and even as the fog lifts, clouds will fill the sky.

It's looking like another gray and gloomy day around Sacramento. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11AM. pic.twitter.com/dA9NCTamgt — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) November 15, 2021

Highs will be cool in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees.

The fog will redevelop for Tuesday morning, but higher winds will help clear it out.

FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon, with warmer highs in the mid-60s.

Morning fog is likely again on Wednesday, and showers are expected late Thursday into Friday.

Fog is being observed across the Sacramento & northern San Joaquin Valleys this morning, as well as portions of the greater Delta region. Make sure to take it slow and use low-beam headlights! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EXh1ZAgOfI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2021

Since the Valley received about .5 inches of rain last week, there has been enough moisture, cool conditions and light winds to produce fog in the area.

Fog has developed each day since, creating six days of fogginess, and counting.

The Delta region has been plagued by some of the most consistent dense fog, as tule fog forms in the Carquinez Strait and often blankets Fairfield in Solano County.

If Sacramento doesn't record another drop of rain, there would be a surplus until mid-January. At the point, we'd fall below normal. While it's been a great start to the water year, it's still not enough. pic.twitter.com/3OCrZjTWoW — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) November 15, 2021