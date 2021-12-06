Valley, foothills could get some much-needed rain; snow expected to fall in Sierra

(KTXL) — After nearly a month of dry weather, a few rain showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

FOX40’s Weather Team said light amounts of rain are expected, then a slightly stronger storm will move in later Wednesday into Thursday.

Light scattered showers are starting to return to our area. Here is a look at the total rain and snow amounts expected across NorCal today. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tqpNDGNHZt — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 6, 2021

The storm expected later in the week could also bring some much-needed snow to the Sierra. Elevations as low as 3,500 feet could experience snow Thursday morning into the afternoon.

🌧️ Cooler, wetter weather returns this week with some scattered showers across #NorCal today. Widespread light-moderate rain and mountain snow is also expected starting late Wednesday into Thursday. Also, be prepared for near freezing overnight lows over the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5Mr0PKIKMi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 6, 2021

Wet weather will come to an end by Friday and Saturday, but the cold will stick around. Overnight lows could be in the upper- to mid-30s in the valley and foothills, and in the single digits to the teens in the mountains.

Last week, an update from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed California firmly in the grip of drought. Most of the state is characterized as being in extreme drought, but the amount of area in the worst category — exceptional drought — has decreased over the past three months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.