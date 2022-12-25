(KTXL) — Valley rain and mountain snow are expected across Northern California throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, the valley could continue to see fog throughout the morning on Monday while rain is expected to begin during the day.

Tuesday heavy rain can be seen throughout the valley along with snow in the mountains. Gusty winds are also expected along with “localized urban flooding,” according to the NWS.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday the NWS predicts that valley rain and mountain snow will continue.

According to the NWS, Wednesday night through Friday periods of moderate rain will be seen throughout the valley while mountain snow moves. Gusty winds are once again expected.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a winter storm watch is in place in the Greater Lake Tahoe area, the west slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada, western Plumas County and Lassen Park. This storm watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning due to the heavy rain and snow expected.