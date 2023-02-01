(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to see light rain throughout the Valley and light snow in the mountains on Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that Thursday night through Friday the valley is expected to see light rain while in the mountains there is a possibility for sprinkles and flurries.

According to the NWS, little snow is predicted during Thursday’s storm, with possibly only 1 to 2 inches occurring in the Coastal Range and Southern Cascades.

Another storm is expected to hit Northern California Saturday night and last through Sunday which will bring rain to both the Valley and the mountains.

While rain is expected throughout the weekend, the Valley can also expect to see near-freezing temperatures.

According to the NWS, some parts of the Valley have a 15 to 20 percent chance of seeing 32 degrees or below Wednesday night into Thursday morning.