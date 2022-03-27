(KTXL) — A Pacific weather system will bring rain to the Valley and foothills, and snow to the Sierra between Sunday night and Monday.

Sunday will mostly be pleasant but breezy with Sacramento area temperatures reaching the mid-70s under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Clouds and winds will increase in the afternoon as the storm system approaches.

Forecast models show rain arriving to the Bay Area in the early evening, reaching the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys and Sierra foothills after sunset. The heaviest rain will fall during the overnight hours, turning to snow in the Sierra.

Snow levels will begin near 7,000 feet Sunday night, falling to near 6,000 feet Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra West Slope between the hours of Midnight and 8 p.m. Monday. Mountain travelers should expect winterlike driving conditions during those hours.

Rainfall amounts between Sunday night and Monday will likely range from a half-inch to an inch in the Valley and a half-inch to two inches in the foothills. The higher foothill rain totals will be south of Highway 50. The Sierra forecast calls for two-to-six inches of snow at the 7,000 foot elevation.

Valley Thunderstorms are possible Monday with hail and brief heavy downpours.