(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space.

The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m.

The video illustrates the whirling low-hanging clouds and fog as it sits in the bowl of California’s Central Valley between the Sierra Nevada and Coastal Range.

Ground visibility was poor Wednesday morning as drivers made their morning commutes.

The NWS advises that drivers:

Should give themselves extra time

Reduce driving speeds

Increase distance to drivers in front of them

Use low-beam headlights and wipers when fog is dense

Should not use cruise control

Should not use high-beams as they can create a glare that makes it harder to see

The NWS issued a dense fog warning at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday for the East Bay, North San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley.

The advisory was in effect until 1 p.m. and residents were told that visibility would be reduced to one-quarter mile or less and cause hazardous driving conditions.

One area of California’s Central Valley that is most impacted by fog is the Fresno and Bakersfield area.

This region experiences tule fog, which according to KGET chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette is when ground moisture from heavy rain begins to cool and creates fog from the ground up.

FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein expects to see most of that fog move out of the Sacramento area by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.