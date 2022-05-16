(KTXL) — Temperatures will soar 10 to 15 degrees above normal this week. The average high in Sacramento is 80 degrees in mid-May, but temps are forecast to be over 90 through the weekend.

We'll be hit by the heat this week. 80s today, then 90+ through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/zMaF5otGn1 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) May 16, 2022

Wednesday may be the peak of the heat with a forecast high of 97 degrees in Sacramento. While hot, it’s unlikely to break the daily high record temperature of 102 degrees set in 1997.

The wind will shift Wednesday night causing us to lose the delta breeze. North-northwest winds will take over leading to warmer nights and higher fire danger for the end of the work week.

We lose the delta breeze later this week. Wednesday and Thursday night will be toasty. pic.twitter.com/7QNhX0vOdm — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) May 16, 2022

North gusts in the range of 30 to 40 miles per hour will spread through the Valley Thursday and Friday. The dry breeze will lower the relative humidity resulting in elevated fire danger. These conditions are conducive to fires starting and spreading rapidly.

Breezy north winds will bring elevated fire weather concerns Thursday & Friday. pic.twitter.com/9oNv9L5Mdj — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) May 16, 2022

This weekend we lose the wind, but will keep the heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s.