(KTXL) — With colder-than-normal temperatures expected across Northern California along with rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow both in the mountains and lower foothills, snow could be possible in areas closer to Sacramento.

While snow could be possible, the National Weather Service states that “little or no snow accumulation expected” during this time.

The last time the Sacramento area saw snow was in December 2009. While the snow was seen throughout the area, the NWS states there was no measurable amount of snow in the area.

According to the NWS, the last time there was measurable snow in the Sacramento area was in 1976 when 2 inches of snow was recorded.

Snow in Sacramento is unusual and there need to be specific conditions in order for it to snow.

According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, in order for it to snow in Sacramento it must be 32 degrees or colder when it rains since Sacramento is only 30 feet above sea level.