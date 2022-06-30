Family With Friends Camp By Lake On Hiking Adventure In Forest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a relatively warm start to the week, the Sacramento area is expected to cool down into the mid to low 80s for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the FOX40 Weather Team, Friday’s high will start the weekend off at around 87 degrees with the overnight low being around 55 degrees.

Saturday the high will drop to around 84 degrees with the overnight low staying the same at around 54 degrees.

Sunday the high will drop even further to about 80 degrees with the overnight low still staying around 55 degrees.

On Monday, the Fourth of July, the temperature will climb again to around 85 degrees with the overnight low also slightly climbing to around 58 degrees.