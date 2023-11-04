(FOX40.COM) — Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday morning, and as the clocks roll back one hour, the Sacramento area is expected to see consecutive days of rain.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, another round of showers is forecasted for the week beginning on Nov. 5. The weather service added that higher rainfall totals are expected north of the I-80 and in higher elevations.

FOX40’s seven-day forecast tells a similar story. On Sunday, a 20% chance of rain is expected, which jumps to 46% on Monday before falling to 13% on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are below 5%, but Friday’s percentage jumps up once again to 34%.

FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said, “On Monday, late-day rain is likely. Tuesday could see some slight leftover showers.”

Across the week, temperatures aren’t expected to get as high as 73 degrees in the day before cooling off into the low 50s and high 40s at nighttime.