(FOX40.COM) — After dealing with a few showers at the end of September, residents of Sacramento can expect a much drier beginning to October.

For the first week of the new month, the chance of rain doesn’t exceed 10%, according to the FOX40 Weather Forecast. FOX40’s Dennis Shanahan said that after 3 p.m. on Saturday, he doesn’t expect much rain to be found throughout the Sacramento region.

•Video Above: Sept 28 Forecast: Showers expected on Saturday, but sun to return on Sunday

“Chances of rain will rapidly diminish over the next few hours,” Shanahan said. “There is no more rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.”

Temperatures are expected to range between 75 and 85 degrees throughout the day. Nighttime temperatures are expected to hover between 50 and 60 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to get into the 90s, but it is largely expected to be a week full of sunshine and clear skies in Sacramento to begin October.