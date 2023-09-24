(FOX40.COM) — Fall officially began on Sept. 22, and the weather in Sacramento has begun to reflect the seasonal transition from summer.

Temperatures in Sacramento for the last week of September are expected to get as high as 84 degrees on Wednesday and as low as 76 degrees on Monday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain consistently between 56 degrees and 61 degrees throughout the week.

•Video Above: Sept. 20: Red Flag Warning could bring critical fire conditions, says NWS

“The forecast does call for some rain overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. But the impacts will mostly be felt in the northern third of the state. Redding could see up to an inch of rain, and Sacramento may see a few sprinkles. But there’s a chance we’ll see no measurable rain in Sacramento at all,” Shanahan said.

On Tuesday, Sacramentans may experience a few sprinkles throughout the day, but according to FOX40’s Dennis Shanahan, there is a chance that the amount of rainfall expected may not even be measurable.

So, as usual, residents of the Farm-to-Fork capital can expect sun, clear skies, and cool temperatures as September turns into October.