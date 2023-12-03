(FOX40.COM) — After a rainy weekend in the Sacramento area and a snow-filled weekend in the Northern Sierra and Southern Cascades, locals can anticipate a dry start to their week, according to the National Weather Service of Sacramento.

However, the agency’s forecast anticipates a much different situation in the middle of the week.

NWS Sacramento is warning residents of rain showers and high elevation snow showers that could hit the region beginning on Wednesday.

FOX40’s seven-day forecast tells a similar story, as Monday and Tuesday each have less than 10% chance of rain before the number jumps up to 38% and 24% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around the 60s for most of the week before dipping into the high 50s on Friday and Saturday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to stay around the upper 40s before hitting 38 degrees on Friday night, which is the lowest temperature of week.