(FOX40.COM) — Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now many residents of the Sacramento region have their eyes set on Christmas.

And with the holiday cheer comes cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service of Sacramento.

The weather service said on social media that Monday “will be the coldest day of this week” for those in the Sacramento area and that temperatures could hit the mid-to-upper 20s in portions of the Valley.

National Weather Service of Sacramento’s weather outlook for the week. (Image Credit: NWS Sacramento | X)

“Nearly freezing temperatures will continue through at least Tuesday in the Valley,” NWS said. “Thursday and Friday see slight but uncertain chances for precipitation,” the agency continued.

National Weather Service of Sacramento added that vulnerable groups, including plants, pets, and those without access to adequate heating, should take necessary precautions and protect themselves from the cold temperatures.

“Take precautions to protect cold-sensitive plants and ensure pets have access to adequate warmth. These temps may impact unhoused & elderly populations as well,” NWS said.