(FOX40.COM) — After an unusually hot Thursday and Friday afternoon, residents of Sacramento can prepare for a cool weekend, and maybe some light rain showers.

National Weather Service Sacramento said that cooler temperatures will be present across much of Northern California starting on Saturday. On Sunday, the weather service says thunderstorms could hit the region.

Temperatures are expected to range between 70 and 78 degrees in the Sacramento Valley on Saturday while the foothills and Sierra Nevada region could see sub-70 temperatures.

NWS Sacramento said cooler temperatures will reach Northern California on Saturday, which could be followed by light rain showers on Sunday. (Image Credit: NWS Sacramento | Facebook)

On Sunday, NWS currently says there is around a 15-20% probability for rain as temperatures dip even further into the 60s for the Valley, and below 55 in the foothills and Sierra.

“Temperatures are a little bit below average for this time of year, and we’re going to see that continue into Sunday,” said FOX40 meteorologist Genevieve Melzer. “This is quite the change from what we’ve been dealing with,” she added.

The fall-like conditions will be a welcome sight for those in the Sacramento region who have endured a hot summer and atypical heat to begin fall.