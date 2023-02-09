(KTXL) — Despite having received over seven inches of rain throughout the month of January, Sacramento has received the same amount of rainfall in the current water year to date as it did during the same period in the previous water year.

Water years begin on October 1, and as of Feb. 8, Sacramento has received the same amount of rainfall that it did from Oct. 1, 2021, to Feb. 8, 2022.

During these periods from October to February, the Sacramento Executive Airport received 14.42 inches of rainfall, according to weather data provided by Meteorologist Adam Epstein.

During the 2021-2022 water year, the Sacramento Executive Airport measured 16.82 inches of rain in total.

In the last two months, California was hit by 9 back-to-back atmospheric rivers that provided the Sacramento area with 7.54 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

During that time, one Sacramento weather station recorded 17 consecutive days of rain, which is the longest streak of days with rain ever for that station.

There is still time for Sacramento to see more rain as the water year does not end until September 30.