(KTXL) — The first of two storm systems will make its way into the Sacramento area on Saturday with the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys expected to get hit the hardest on Saturday night.

The Sacramento National Weather Service station is advising people to watch out for continued urban flooding, rockslides and flooding of rivers, streams and creeks.

FOX40 Meteorologist Dennis Shanahan expects the Sacramento region to begin seeing the worst of the first storm at around 7 p.m. on Saturday until early Sunday morning.

By 10 p.m. on Saturday, strong southernly gusts will accompany the heavy rainfall across the Sacramento and Stockton area. The Sierra is also expected to see heavy snowfall at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, starting at around 5,000 feet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared on Friday that from Jan. 14 through Jan. 20 much of Northern California is expected to see above normal precipitation levels.