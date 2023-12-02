(FOX40.COM) — From Sacramento to Lake Tahoe, people woke up on Saturday morning to cold and wet weather on the first weekend of December.

Although much of the Sacramento Valley saw scattered showers and sprinkling rainfall, the Lake Tahoe area saw at least another inch of snow over the last 24 hours, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

The National Weather Service Sacramento station is forecasting continued showers and high elevation snow throughout the rest of Saturday and possibly into Sunday morning.

To accompany the wet conditions, a blanket of cloud cover throughout the region will also keep temperatures low throughout Saturday, with the expected high for Sacramento reaching 59°.

Further east along Interstate 80, Auburn is forecasted for a high of 52° and Blue Canyon in the Sierra is expected to reach of high of 39°.

Those looking to try and get across the Sierra might want to do so sooner rather than later as an additional two to four inches of snow is expected to fall at pass into Saturday night.

The Sierra Snow Lab is reflecting that snowfall forecast with the National Weather Service.

Caltrans is asking people to keep an eye on the weather and pack snow chains if they are planning to make a trip up to the Sierra this weekend.