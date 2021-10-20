Wet weather continues as storms move through Valley, Sierra

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After overnight and early morning rain Tuesday, on-and-off scattered showers are expected Wednesday.

The foothills have the biggest chance of seeing rain during the morning hours.

Very little snow is expected from Wednesday’s weather system, but that will change by next week.

Loving this active pattern. It's a lot to keep track of, so here's a timeline through Saturday: pic.twitter.com/iX4KNzmvPD — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 20, 2021

Last water year, we had plenty of atmospheric rivers in the west, just not in California. This year, we're starting off our wet season on the right foot. pic.twitter.com/955zmFlJf0 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 20, 2021

Another wave of rain will move across the Sacramento Valley early Thursday, with showers continuing off and on throughout the day.

On Friday, Californians can again expect early morning rain. The rain may be heavy at times during the morning commute, but it should be dry all afternoon into early Saturday.

The strongest storm will move in late Saturday, lasting into Tuesday.

Showery weather continues today through Thursday. The heaviest precipitation amounts are expected north of I-80. (Courtesy: National Weather Service)

Several inches of rain is expected, and a decent amount of snow accumulation may be seen Monday at 5,500 feet.

By the end of the weekend, the Northern California region could see totals of 4-8 inches of rain. For reference, Sacramento has recorded 4.57 inches of rain in all of 2021.

The rainy forecast could bring an end to fire season in Northern California.