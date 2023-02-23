(KTXL) — Depending on where you are in the Sacramento Valley, from the Delta region to Redding, you may see either snow, rain or gusty winds as the area is under a severe winter storm warning.

According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm warning goes into effect Thursday at 4 p.m. and will last until noon on Friday.

During this time, the Northern Sacramento Valley, along with the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada, could see snow accumulations of one to six inches, with even more snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the NWS predicts.

In the Sacramento Valley, there could also be gusty winds of up to 50 miles per hour.

The NWS is warning drivers that there could be hazardous driving conditions during the duration of the storm.

The NWS also issued a winter storm warning in the Northeast Foothills region from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the NWS, the heaviest snow is expected Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.