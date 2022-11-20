SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with an overnight low of 39 expected.

On Thanksgiving, sunny conditions are expected with a high of 67 degrees. The overnight low is expected to be around 41 degrees.

Friday the expected daytime high will remain around 67 degrees with the overnight low also expected to be approximately 41 degrees.

While sunny conditions are expected throughout the week, the NWS said a wet weather pattern is possible across Northern California after the holiday and in early December.