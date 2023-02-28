(KTXL) — A winter storm has brought heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada in the last days of February, triggering a rare blizzard warning for the area.

Even though the Sierra Nevada receives blizzard-like conditions regularly, a storm being designated a blizzard is quite rare, with only seven blizzard warnings issued since 2008.

After a blizzard warning was issued in 2008, the National Weather Service did not issue another one in the Sierra Nevada area until 2014.

The NWS issued another warning in 2017, two warnings in 2019, and another one in 2021.

NWS Sacramento just issued its 7th Blizzard Warning since 2008. Rare event. pic.twitter.com/l3z1vV7u2f — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 27, 2023

According to FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein, here are the criteria for a storm to be considered a true blizzard:

•Sustained or frequent wind gusts of 35 miles per hour or greater

•Visiblity less than a quarter mile

•Conditions last at least three hours

The NWS Weather Prediction Center says the winter storm system currently over California will continue to impact the Sierra Nevada and Southern California ranges through Wednesday before pushing over the Southwest portion of the country.

Parts of the Sierra Nevada and the Southern California mountains are expected to have snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, making it close to impossible to travel.