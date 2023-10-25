(FOX40.COM) — Wet weather is returning to the capital city on Wednesday as temperatures also begin to chill, but when should you have your umbrella ready?

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento Station released a radar forecast showing that the first trickles could be felt in Sacramento at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

There will be a brief break in the weather throughout the afternoon as a second round of precipitation makes its way south from the Oregon border.

At around 4 p.m. a system stretching from the California coast and east to the Nevada boarder will drop a slight amount of rain throughout the coastal range and Sacramento Valley.

Blue Canyon will see a decent amount of rainfall as the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada will get their first measurable snowfall of the year.

By around 6 p.m., that storm will make its way directly over Sacramento and continue to stretch into the Sierra where snowfall will continue.

This second round of rainfall will move out from over Sacramento at around 7 p.m. as it continues to move south into San Joaquin County.

One last storm of the day will make its way over Sacramento at around 9 p.m. with a similar degree of precipitation as the previous storm front.

Scattered snowfall is also predicted for the Sierra at this time.

The NWS is asking for drivers to prepare for slick roads as built-up oil deposits will rise to roadway surfaces.