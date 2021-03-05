When to expect rain, snow in our region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A quick band of rain is expected to pass over Sacramento late Friday night.

Our region will see some rain around midnight as it passes over the valley.

Here’s how much precipitation to expect:

The valley will see about a quarter-inch

The foothills will get around a half-inch

Overnight snow is also expected in the Sierra, about two to six inches.

During the day, temperatures in the valley will get into the mid- to upper 60s. Those temperatures will dip as we get into next week, with a possibility for more rain.