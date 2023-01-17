(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California.

Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend.

During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon and a high of 52 degrees, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento will see showers mainly between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and a low of 39 degrees.

The NWS predicts the area to receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch during the night time.

On Thursday, Sacramento is forecasted to see sunny skies with a high near 50 degrees and a low of 34 during the night time, according to the NWS.

From Friday to Saturday, the NWS predicts patchy fog and frost in the early mornings before sunny skies return for the weekend.

Friday is expected to have a high of 51 degrees with a low of 33 during the night.

Saturday is forecasted to have a high of 51 degrees with around 35.

Since the start of the atmospheric rivers on Dec. 26, the Sacramento area has received 8.49 inches of rain, with the most rainfall occurring on New Year’s Eve when 2.12 inches of rain fell. The heavy amount of rain led to the flooding of Highway 99 and the evacuation of thousands of people near Wilton.

The Sierra is expected to have a “quick moving” system that will bring several inches of snow to higher elevations on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The snowfall will affect the Shasta County Mountains, the Southern Cascade Range, and the Northern Sierra Nevada from about 7 a.m. on Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Shasta area is forecasted to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow, while the Cascade Range could see 5 to 10 inches and the Northern Sierra Nevada might get 6 to 12 inches, according to the NWS.