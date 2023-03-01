(KTXL) — The most recent series of storms that dropped several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and several inches of rain in the Central Valley is ending, but another storm is already forecasted in the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday and Friday will see continued cold mornings, with the coldest being Thursday morning.

Things intensify going into the weekend and the start of next week.

Starting on Saturday, moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Nevada and foothills between 2,500 and 3,500 feet.

Moving towards Sunday, snow levels will drop once again to between 1,500 to 2,500 feet, with rain and southerly winds making their way through the valley.

Mountain snow showers could continue on Tuesday between 1,500 and 2,500 feet along with lingering valley showers in the morning, according to the NWS.