Widespread hot temperatures back in the forecast beginning today

(KTXL) — Widespread hot temperatures are back in the forecast beginning Thursday, with highs expected to peak near 101 degrees in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as portions of the Delta and Sierra and foothills.

Triple digit high temperatures will be more widespread in the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valley today. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/YsAdVnWjeH — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

The warning will be in effect Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

Afternoon temperatures will be well above 100 degrees during this period, likely peaking near 110 degrees around Sacramento over the weekend.

⚠️An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for much of interior #NorCal Friday-Monday. Highs will be 100-115° with overnight lows remaining warm in the upper 60s to low 80s. This will increase the threat for heat related illnesses. Take precautions! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/H7GKi0OCWh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 7, 2021

Overnight lows will be in the 70s for many communities.

Officials are warning residents of all ages to stay indoors and keep hydrated. Pets and livestock are also at high risk for heat-related illnesses.

📣 Heads up! Extreme heat returns to #NorCal this weekend. Here are some tips to help you stay safe in the heat.



🥤 Hydrate

🧴 Wear sunscreen

👶NEVER leave children or pets alone in a vehicle.#CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/v0PJ2XMf9B — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 7, 2021