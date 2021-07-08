Widespread hot temperatures back in the forecast beginning today

(KTXL) — Widespread hot temperatures are back in the forecast beginning Thursday, with highs expected to peak near 101 degrees in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as portions of the Delta and Sierra and foothills.
The warning will be in effect Friday afternoon through Monday evening.
Afternoon temperatures will be well above 100 degrees during this period, likely peaking near 110 degrees around Sacramento over the weekend.
Overnight lows will be in the 70s for many communities.
Officials are warning residents of all ages to stay indoors and keep hydrated. Pets and livestock are also at high risk for heat-related illnesses.