Widespread rain expected throughout the valley Tuesday night into Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Light rain will continue Tuesday morning in the valley, before tapering off and then picking back up again in the evening.

With plenty of rain in the Central Valley Tuesday morning, conditions are expected to be dry and in the mid-40s throughout Sacramento Tuesday, beginning around 9 a.m. before the rain picks back up in the evening around 5 p.m.

Rain is expected to last into Wednesday morning, before drying up through the weekend.

Snow fell as low as 98 feet in Yountville, continuing to blanket communities in the foothills and Sierra including Auburn, Placerville, Pollock Pines and even areas of Napa and Lake counties.

Light snow is expected throughout the day Tuesday, with heavier snow picking up overnight into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A couple of cold weather systems will continue to bring snow to Norcal today through Wednesday. Light snow is expected today, but heavier snow is forecast later tonight into Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AqA0IjRCZs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 28, 2021

Over the last seven days, snow totals have topped more than 100 inches in Tahoe resorts such as Boreal, Sugar Bowl and Northstar with more expected to come.

While Highway 50 reopened Monday night, with chain requirements, Interstate 80 remains closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to the inclement weather conditions. Sections of state routes 20, 89, 49, 70 and 267 are closed as well, according to Caltrans.

#ICYMI TrafficAlert UPDATE (1 of 3):

❄️US-50 OPEN from Point View Dr. in Placerville to Meyers (@CountyElDorado).🥳

❄️I-80 CLOSED from Colfax to the Nevada State-line.🥶

❄️EB SR-20 CLOSED @ Nevada St. (@NevadaCountyCA).#KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 1 (800) 427-7623. pic.twitter.com/uAxIYLmOl1 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

The closures created issues for firefighters and California Highway Patrol officials trying to get to emergency calls and only made matters worse for PG&E as the electric company responded to a power outage impacting more than 69,000 customers Monday.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters), and more snow is expected.

Though snow may not be expected in Sacramento, the Sacramento Valley is heading into a period of cold temperatures this week. Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing in many locations throughout the valley Tuesday through next weekend.