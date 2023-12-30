(FOX40.COM) — After heavy rainfall came down in Sacramento, conditions are expected to be drier for New Year’s Eve.

According to the National Weather Service, areas of fog are expected before noon on Sunday, but skies are forecasted to be most cloudy later in the day with a high near 56 degrees.

Temperatures on the night of New Year’s Eve celebrations are to be at a low of 41. In the morning hours into the New Year, the NWS said patchy fog is forecasted after 4 a.m.

On New Year’s Day, Sacramento skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 58 with nighttime temperatures expected to be at a low around 40.

Showers aren’t expected to come back until Tuesday with a 30% percent of rain after 4 p.m. The NWS said showers are more likely to come on Tuesday night after 10 p.m.

With the rain mostly cleared on Saturday morning, the NWS warns drivers that roads may still be wet and slippery in the mountains.

On Saturday, the NWS canceled a winter weather advisory that went into effect on Friday night for areas above 6,000 feet of elevation. The advisory was originally supposed to last until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For areas above 6,000 feet, the NWS forecasted up to 8 to 12 inches of snow with localized amounts up to 1 to 2 feet over the highest peaks.

The heaviest snowfall occurred over Friday night going into Saturday morning. Wind gusts were forecasted to be up to 40 miles per hour.