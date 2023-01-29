(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast Foothills and Sacramento Valley

These wind advisories have been issued from 1 p.m. on Sunday through 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, residents will see winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Wind gusts in the mountains could reach up to 60 mph.

Aside from the wind advisories the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures overnight at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service.