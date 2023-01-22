(KTXL) — Wind advisories have been issued throughout the Sacramento region due to expected gusty winds in the area throughout the day on Sunday.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, wind advisories have been issued in the central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley from noon through 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, north-to-east gusty winds will begin to develop on Sunday and last until Monday.

The NWS said that the valley will see winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour while gusts will be from 40 to 55 mph.

Winds in the mountains will be from 25 to 35 mph while gusts will also be from 40 to 55 mph, according to the NWS.

The NWS said that the strongest winds will be in the western Central Valley and in the mountains.