(KTXL) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Central Sacramento Valley as well as the Southern Sacramento Valley Monday through Tuesday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

The FOX40 Weather Center said that the advisory will be in effect in the Central Sacramento Valley from 1 p.m. on Monday through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the Southern Sacramento Valley, the advisory will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday and last through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph.