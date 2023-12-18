(FOX40.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Sacramento Valley that will begin on Monday night as winter storms continue to move through the area.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, the NWS is forecasting southerly winds between 15 to 25 miles per hour that will move through the area until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gusts are also expected to reach 35 to 45 miles per hour during this period.

Forecasters are expecting these windy conditions to dislodge unsecured holiday decorations, knock down tree limbs and potentially cause power outages.