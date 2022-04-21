EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif.(KTXL) — A winter-like storm has brought snow to the Sierra.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5000 feet until 11 a.m. Friday. This is only the sixth April Winter Storm Warning issued by NWS Sacramento in the past 10 years. The snow will lighten up Thursday evening and taper off Thursday night into Friday morning.

Snow totals of 1 to 2 feet will extend the ski season.

Current look at this spring snow storm along Highway 50 in Strawberry. Near whiteout conditions. @FOX40 #CAwx #Snow pic.twitter.com/LXfnhq7b9H — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) April 22, 2022

“We’ve gotten more snow in April than we did in January, February and March combined this year. So interesting season we’re having,” said Alex Spychalsky, marketing manager at Palisades Tahoe. “What’s coming in tonight is a serious, mid-winterlike storm. We could see 20 to 26 inches at our upper elevations by the time it clears out on Friday morning. So that is a lot of snow, especially for this time of year. We’re towards the end of April. A lot of the other ski resorts are already closed.”

For Heavenly, Kirkwood and Palisades Tahoe, the three ski resorts that are still open, the season has new life.

It is advised to wait until Friday to go to the Sierra.