(KTXL) — With a winter storm expected across Northern California, including most of the Sierra Nevada mountain rain, gusty winds are expected along with heavy snow and rain, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, gusty winds will start developing across Northern California Sunday evening through Monday. Gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour and are expected across the northern half of the Sacramento Valley. The Sierra Nevada may also see wind gusts anywhere from 35-55 mph.

The NWS said that these gusts could possibly lead to difficult driving conditions and power outages.

Along with the gusty winds, heavy rain and snow are expected from Sunday through Wednesday morning, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

Due to these conditions, the NWS is “highly discouraging” mountain travel across the Sierra Nevada.