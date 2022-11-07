(KTXL) — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada and heavy rain through the Valley from Monday until Wednesday morning.

Snow was seen across the Sierra Nevada overnight Sunday but a break from the snow was seen Monday afternoon. Monday evening through Tuesday heavy snow is expected to return, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the storm warning began at 4 p.m. on Sunday and will last through 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Due to the heavy snow, the NWS is discouraging any travel through the mountains.

According to the NWS, isolated thunderstorms are also possible across Northern California through Monday afternoon and evening along with more chances on Tuesday. The storms will bring brief heavy rain, gust winds and small hail.