CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Rain and snow fell across Northern California on Thursday morning and is expected to last into the afternoon and evening.

In the Central Valley, rain is falling from as far north as Red Bluff down to Merced, with a large part of the Bay Area also receiving moderate to heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to taper off as the day progresses, the NWS said.

The snow has a “major impact” on travel across the mountains in areas with elevation above 2,500 feet, such as Pine Grove, Buckhorn, Dew Drop, Ham’s Station, Carson Spur, Kirkwood, Carson Pass, and Pickett’s Junction, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans District 3 said snow chains are required on all vehicles except for those with four-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels in the following areas:

State Route 4 from Big Meadows (Calaveras County) to Mt. Reba turnoff (Alpine County)

from Big Meadows (Calaveras County) to Mt. Reba turnoff (Alpine County) State Route 88 from 6.3 miles east of Ham’s Station (Amador County) to 1 mile west of Woodfords (Alpine County)

from 6.3 miles east of Ham’s Station (Amador County) to 1 mile west of Woodfords (Alpine County) State Route 89 from Picketts Junction (Alpine County) to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass (El Dorado County)

from Picketts Junction (Alpine County) to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass (El Dorado County) State Route 108 from seven miles east of Long Barn to 7.2 miles east of Strawberry (Tuolumne County), State Route 4/Ebbetts Pass, State Route 89/Monitor Pass, State Route 108/Sonora Pass, and State Route 120/Tioga Pass are closed

Photo from Caltrans District 10

The California Highway Patrol office in Truckee said rest areas over Donner Summit are closed during winter storms and are urging the public to not go through the snow banks.

El Dorado County officials said all non-emergency county offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed to the public on Thursday due to weather and road conditions.

In Stanislaus County, the sheriff’s office warned the public to be prepared for high winds and heavy rain throughout the day and to drive safely.

The sheriff’s office urges drivers to keep a safe distance from vehicles, take their time while driving, watch for road hazards/puddles, and turn on highlights.