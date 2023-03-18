(KTXL) — After a few days of sunny weather the Sierra Nevada is once again under a winter storm watch going into Sunday and through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm watch is set to begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday and continue through to 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 22. The NWS has highlighted Lassen County south along the Nevada state line to Inyo County as an area of concern.

Between four to 15 inches of snow is forecasted to fall above 5,000 feet on Sunday. An additional two to three feet of snow is expected to fall above 5,000 feet between Monday and Wednesday.

Six to 24 inches of snow is expected to fall above 3,000 feet between Monday and Wednesday as well.

The NWS is cautioning people to prepare for significant reductions in visibilities, major travel delays, chain controls, possible road closures and that overall travel is “highly discouraged.”