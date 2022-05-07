(KTXL) — A winterlike storm will bring unsettled weather to Northern California on Mother’s day, especially to the Sierra.

Rain showers will be scattered throughout the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. Due to the hit-and-miss nature of the showers, some communities in the region will see no rain, while others will receive a tenth of an inch or less. Areas of the foothills have a better chance of receiving more measurable rain. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, producing brief heavy downpours and hail.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Several inches of snow will accumulate on the Sierra West Slope and greater Lake Tahoe region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for these areas, in effect between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service

“Snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities,” the advisory states.

Chain controls and travel delays are also likely.

Snow elevations will be low for this time of year with accumulating snow possible down to 3,500 feet at times. Forecast models are predicting as many as ten inches of snow over the summits by Monday morning, followed by light accumulations Monday and Tuesday as unsettled weather continues.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s storm will also be accompanied by gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour with stronger gusts over Sierra ridgetops.