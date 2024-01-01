(FOX40.COM) — 2024 is starting with a bit of precipitation in Northern California, but don’t worry, it’s nothing like the heavy rain that caused flooding on New Year’s Day in 2023.

The first week of January already has a Winter Weather Advisory issued for many parts of the Sierra Nevada east of Sacramento, and the Central Valley could expect some foggy mornings and chances of light showers.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory in the Sierra Nevada, from the mountains east of Bakersfield all the way north to the mountains east of Redding, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

The advisory was issued starting on Tuesday at 10 p.m. and continuing into Thursday at 4 a.m., the NWS said.

During that time, places in areas above 5,000 feet of elevation, such as Truckee and areas east of Pollock Pines, could see as much as a foot of snow, with even more at the highest peaks.

The NWS forecasts the heaviest snow to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, and transportation officials could implement chain controls along certain highways and roadways.

During the time of the advisory, wind gusts as strong as 40 miles per hour could happen throughout the Sierra Nevada.

Outside of the advisory area, the Central Valley could experience some foggy mornings and chances of showers midweek.

Thursday and part of Friday could see a break in the weather before it picks up again over the weekend.

There is the potential for some lower-elevation snow on Saturday, potentially in areas as low as 2,000 feet, such as Colfax and areas just east of Placerville, according to FOX40 Chief Meteorologist Adam Epstein.