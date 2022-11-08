REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 2 announced on social media Tuesday that northbound Interstate 5 is closed to all vehicles 10 miles north of Redding.
The closure at Fawndale is due to “winter weather conditions and multiple vehicle spin outs,” according to Caltrans.
At 1:20 a.m., Caltrans said that vehicles would be screened for chains at Ferndale and at 7:58 a.m., all commercial trucks were being held at Ferndale.
The National Weather Services snowfall map shows that the area from Shasta Lake to Mount Shasta is expected to receive 6-inches to 12-inches of snow between Monday and Wednesday.
In the Sierra, the areas of Kingvale, Sierra Snow Lab and Castle Peak have seen between 16-inches and 17-inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.