REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 2 announced on social media Tuesday that northbound Interstate 5 is closed to all vehicles 10 miles north of Redding.

The closure at Fawndale is due to “winter weather conditions and multiple vehicle spin outs,” according to Caltrans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At 1:20 a.m., Caltrans said that vehicles would be screened for chains at Ferndale and at 7:58 a.m., all commercial trucks were being held at Ferndale.

The National Weather Services snowfall map shows that the area from Shasta Lake to Mount Shasta is expected to receive 6-inches to 12-inches of snow between Monday and Wednesday.

In the Sierra, the areas of Kingvale, Sierra Snow Lab and Castle Peak have seen between 16-inches and 17-inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.